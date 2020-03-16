The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has classified the deaths of two persons found deceased in a Mt. Shasta Vista residential structure on Monday, March 9 as “accidental.” The accidental deaths were attributed to carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. On Monday night, March 9, at about 9:32 p.m., SCSO deputies responded to a structure in the 13000 block of County Road A-12, in the Mt. Shasta Vista area, in response to a report of two dead persons at the location. Deputies arrived and found the two decedents in bed and confirmed they had expired some time prior to their arrival. A heater powered by a 20-pound propane tank was located in the room. A family member discovered the deaths. Based on evidence developed during the investigation and an autopsy conducted on March 11, SCSO investigators determined the deaths were caused by exposure to CO fumes emitting from the heating appliance found in the structure.

The decedents were identified as Chengfang Su, 66, and Yangmel Wang, 66, both of Sacramento.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “We are saddened by the death of the victims involved in this case. Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences go out to both decedents, their families, and friends. I would like to take this opportunity to remind residents that carbon monoxide deaths pose a serious public health risk to our residents, especially this time of the year when temperatures can drop to lower, often freezing temperatures. The Sheriff’s Office investigated one intentional and four accidental CO deaths last year (2019). This news release contains some additional information that should be considered by all residents, especially those using unconventional heating devices in their homes, trailers, or other conveyances or structures. We should all remember that virtually all CO-related deaths are preventable.”

CO deaths are not only preventable, but they are normally caused by the improper or careless use of potentially hazardous heating devices that often emit harmful CO fumes, especially in enclosed areas without proper ventilation. It is equally important to remember that CO is very difficult to detect because it is an odorless, colorless, and tasteless gas. CO is slightly less dense than air and CO can cause disabling and as previously mentioned, fatal injuries.”

Carbon monoxide poisoning can strike without warning and can kill or injure people and pets. CO claims the lives of hundreds of people every year and makes thousands more ill in our nation. Many household items can create deadly CO fumes, including gas and oil-burning furnaces, portable generators, charcoal grills, lanterns, unvented or subserviced wood burning stoves, and similar heating devices. The following tips can help prevent the needless injuries and deaths caused by CO in our communities:

Ensure your heating system, water heater, and any other gas, oil, or coal burning appliances are serviced by a qualified technician once a year.

It is highly recommended that battery-operated or battery back-up CO detectors be installed in your home and check or replace the battery when you change your clocks each spring and fall.

If the CO detector sounds, leave your home immediately and call 9-1-1.

Seek medical attention if you suspect CO poisoning. Symptoms include a dizzy, light-headed, and/or a nauseated feeling.

Never use a generator, charcoal grill, camp stove, or other gasoline or charcoal-burning device inside your home, basement, and garage or near a window of any structure you occupy, including travel trailers, campers, or similar enclosures.

Don’t run a car or truck inside a garage attached to your house, even if you leave the garage door open.

Don’t burn anything in a stove or fireplace that isn’t vented.

Don’t heat your house with a gas oven.

If you use a generator near your home, ensure it is located at least 20 feet away from the structure, doors, and windows.

Carbon monoxide can’t be seen, can’t be smelled, can’t be heard, BUT CAN BE STOPPED by following some of the suggestions mentioned in this news release.”

SCSO is working with the County Health Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to disseminate additional advisories and information pertaining to the dangers associated with CO. Questions about the dangers associated with CO should be referred to your local law enforcement agency, fire department, or, if in a county area or one of SCSO’s contract cities (Dorris, Montague, and Dunsmuir), by calling the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 842-8300, unless it is an emergency, which should prompt a call to “9-1-1.” The 24-hour SCSO Dispatch Center may also be contacted at (530) 841-2900.