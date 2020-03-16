On March 6, 2020 at about 2:38 p.m., Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies responded to the 2700 block of Antelope Court in Hornbrook, in response to a report of a verbal dispute between a man and a possible domestic violence victim. A call to SCSO’s dispatch center indicated the incident escalated to a physical altercation. According to the call, an assault occurred, and a relative reportedly took a handgun away from the primary suspect. The victim was later intercepted by responding Deputy Joe Lensing, as she, two children, and another relative were fleeing the scene of the incident in a vehicle. Deputy Brandon Howard and Lieutenant Behr Tharsing responded to assist with the incident. The suspect walked away from the residence and was later detained by a Department of Fish and Wildlife Warden.

Lieutenant Tharsing and his canine partner, “Aron” searched the area behind the home for a firearm allegedly disposed of after the altercation between the man and his female partner. Lieutenant Tharsing and Aron found a .30 caliber rifle with a loaded magazine buried under leaves just west of the residence. Lieutenant Tharsing later found a 9 mm pistol that reportedly was in possession of the suspect at the time of the domestic disturbance 50-yards north of the residence in a bush. A search of the residence later revealed additional rifles and a handgun.

The suspect, Mr. Ronald Wade Ladd, Jr., 39, was arrested for battery against a spouse or co-habitant, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Additional charges are pending against Mr. Ladd, including damaging a communication device to prevent help from being summoned, violating a restraining order, and for making criminal threats.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “This was a key arrest of a domestic violence suspect and ex-felon found to have assaulted and threatened his spouse. He was in illegal possession of one or more firearms and he violated a restraining order. This type of behavior coupled with his actions and threats are intolerable acts and occur all too often in our society. The involved deputies, Fish and Game Warden, and SCSO lieutenant, along with his canine partner, Aron, did a superb job responding to, investigating, collecting evidence, and ultimately mitigating what could have been an even more tragic situation. This case is still under investigation and anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the SCSO 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”