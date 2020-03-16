March 16, 2020, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.— Oregon Tech is taking additional measures to slow the potential spread of COVID-19 and has announced that the University’s spring break will be extended by one week and all spring term courses will be delivered remotely for two weeks.

Adjustments to operating plans include:

Spring break will be extended by an additional week (March 23-April 3) with spring term classes beginning Monday, April 6.

All spring term courses (classes and labs) will be delivered remotely for at least the first two weeks of spring term, which is now scheduled to start a week later, April 6.

The change was announced to students and employees March 15 as the university continues to work with partners to increase the availability of online access for all students through arrangements with members of the Southern Oregon Higher Education Consortium (SOHEC) — Rogue Community College, Southern Oregon University, Klamath Community College and Oregon Tech — which have agreed to allow each other’s students to use their computer labs and Wi-Fi networks as needed.

As Oregon Tech remains open during this time to maintain operations, additional measures are being taken to assist employees directly affected by K-12 closures.

Dr. Nagi Naganathan, Oregon Tech’s president said, “All functions of the university are important and must continue to support our students, faculty, and staff. To the greatest extent possible, Oregon Tech will allow and encourage flexible schedules for employees and determine work from home arrangements where able. We will also continue to make every effort to employ social distancing techniques in accordance with the Governor’s and OHA’s guidance.”

As additional COVID-19 information is made available, Oregon Tech will continuously evaluate and update changes to these plans and communicate with the campus community. Full information is available at www.oit.edu/coronavirus.