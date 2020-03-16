-All K-12 schools have been closed from March 16-31st.
-All Klamath Family Head Start sites and offices (Klamath Falls, Merrill, Bonanza, and Lakeview) will be closed March 16th-31st per Governor Brown’s orders.
-The Klamath Falls Senior Center Activities have been suspended.
-Due to the compromised immune systems of some of our clients and the
widespread health issues caused by the Coronavirus, SPOKES Unlimited has
decided to close our lobby for walk-in information and referral, in-office
appointments, bus pass sales, and our monthly Social Security Workshop. We can
be reached by telephone for assistance at 541-883-7547 Monday – Thursday from
8:00AM-5:00PM and Friday 9:00AM-11:30AM.
-The Klamath County Museum and the Klamath County Historical Society have canceled events that were planned for the month of March. The cancelations include a Historical Society meeting on March 26, and a women’s history program at the Baldwin Hotel Museum on March 29. For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.
– The Ross Ragland has suspended/postponed all ticket events until April 11th.