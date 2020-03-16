The Klamath County School District is offering a free meal program for students 18 years old and younger from Monday, March 16 through Wednesday, March 18.

Meals are being offered on dates that were scheduled school days prior to the statewide closure order. For updated information during the closure, go to the district website at www.kcsd.k12.or.us.

Following are the meal pick-up locations and times:





Shasta Elementary

1951 Madison Ave.

11 to 11:30 a.m.

Stearns Elementary

3641 Crest St.

11 to 11:30 a.m.

Peterson Elementary

4856 Clinton Ave.

11 to 11:30 a.m.

Ferguson Elementary

2901 Homedale Road

11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Malin Elementary

2153 Third St., Malin

11 to 11:30 a.m.

Merrill Elementary

406 West 2nd St., Merrill

11 to 11:30 a.m.

Gearhart School in Bly

11 a.m. to noon

Keno Elementary

11110 Keno-Worden Road

11:30 a.m. to noon

Chiloquin Elementary

548 2nd Ave., Chiloquin

11:30 a.m to noon

Bonanza Elementary

31601 Mission St., Bonanza

11:30 a.m. to noon

Sprague River Library

23402 Sprague River Rd.

11:30 a.m. to noon

Gilchrist Schools

Gilchrist Schools

11:00 a.m to noon

Henley Elementary

Plans are pending

Check district website