The Klamath County School District is offering a free meal program for students 18 years old and younger from Monday, March 16 through Wednesday, March 18.
Meals are being offered on dates that were scheduled school days prior to the statewide closure order. For updated information during the closure, go to the district website at www.kcsd.k12.or.us.
Following are the meal pick-up locations and times:
Shasta Elementary
1951 Madison Ave.
11 to 11:30 a.m.
Stearns Elementary
3641 Crest St.
11 to 11:30 a.m.
Peterson Elementary
4856 Clinton Ave.
11 to 11:30 a.m.
Ferguson Elementary
2901 Homedale Road
11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Malin Elementary
2153 Third St., Malin
11 to 11:30 a.m.
Merrill Elementary
406 West 2nd St., Merrill
11 to 11:30 a.m.
Gearhart School in Bly
11 a.m. to noon
Keno Elementary
11110 Keno-Worden Road
11:30 a.m. to noon
Chiloquin Elementary
548 2nd Ave., Chiloquin
11:30 a.m to noon
Bonanza Elementary
31601 Mission St., Bonanza
11:30 a.m. to noon
Sprague River Library
23402 Sprague River Rd.
11:30 a.m. to noon
Gilchrist Schools
Gilchrist Schools
11:00 a.m to noon
Henley Elementary
Plans are pending
Check district website