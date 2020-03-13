On the evening of March,11th 2020 our Governor Kate Brown issued an order banning gatherings of 250 or more in Oregon for the next four weeks.

The Ross Ragland Theater will immediately be following this order. The well being of our patrons, artists, volunteers and staff are of utmost importance to us.

We are currently working with all event presenters to determine if their event will be canceled or rescheduled. Your patience with us is greatly appreciated, as this process will take some time. Ticket purchasers will be contacted directly regarding the status of each performance as details are confirmed. The most up-to-date status for each event will be available on our website, as well as our Facebook page.

If your event has currently been suspended ticket holders will be contacted by our Box Office staff to connect and discuss next steps based on state mandated closures.

Please note: The following shows will be directly affected by this decree.

Klamath Community Band/Sunday, March 15

Rambling House/Tuesday, March 17

RBS- Smoke Signals/Thursday, March 19

Arcis/Sunday, March 22

RBS Spring Break Matinees/March 23-27

Young Musicians of Excellence/April 5

Basin Band Festival/April 7

Mr. Pelican/April 9-10

Senior Project Showcase/April 11

The Ragland will continue to monitor this situation and update the public as needed.

Stay Safe and Healthy-

Scott Mohon

Executive Director