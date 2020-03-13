March 13, 2020 – (Wilsonville, OR)

Per Governor Brown’s announcement regarding school closures, the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) has suspended interscholastic practices and contests for sports and activities for all member schools effective today through March 31.

During this suspension we will evaluate this evolving public health situation with the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Education, the OSAA Executive Board, the OSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and member school administrators from throughout the state to determine when, or if, to resume the spring season.

More information will be communicated via www.osaa.org as it becomes available.