SALEM, Ore. – ODFW is canceling hunter education classes, field days, clinics, outdoor skills workshops, angler education training, Family Fishing events, and other volunteer-led activities in accordance with COVID-19 guidance from the State of Oregon and the Governor’s office until at least April 13.

ODFW is taking these steps to protect our participants, volunteers, staff, and others. Additionally, closures of schools and other facilities may impact the ability to hold these events.

Refunds to participants will be processed automatically for any paid classes or workshops.

Registration for future classes is postponed until further notice.

For information on COVID-19 in Oregon, visit www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus