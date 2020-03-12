On Sunday, March 8, 2020, Sergeant Ben Whetstine of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) monitored a call of an auto theft that occurred prior to 7:00 a.m. in the 200 block of N 14th Street in Montague. Another deputy responded to the location of the theft and took a stolen report and SCSO’s Dispatch Center immediately broadcast a call to all units to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle and suspect. Sergeant Whetstine later observed the stolen vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 5 near the South Weed area.

The stolen vehicle was stopped, and the suspect-driver was arrested for auto theft. Sergeant Whetstine recovered 10-grams of methamphetamine in the suspect’s possession and it was determined the suspect had an outstanding felony arrest warrant from Shasta County for driving on a suspended or revoked driver license and for possession of a controlled substance.

The suspect, Mr. Thomas Edward Whitmore, 29, of Etna, was booked at the Siskiyou County Jail for the auto theft, illegal drug possession, and the Shasta County arrest warrant-related charges. He is awaiting arraignment on the misdemeanor and felony charges in the Siskiyou County Superior Court.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “Sergeant Whetstine’ s alert and professional actions led to the arrest of a felony auto theft suspect, resulted in the seizure of a ‘for sale’ quantity of a dangerous illicit drug, led to the recovery of the stolen property and its return to the rightful owner, and his efforts ensured Mr. Whitmore will answer for the separate charges as enumerated in the Shasta County arrest warrant. This case is still under investigation and anyone with information about these crimes is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”