On Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3:08 p.m., Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies were dispatched to a trespassing call at a residential structure on Quarry Road, outside of Lake Shastina, The property owner reported an unidentified male adult was on his property and may have burglarized his home and had left the scene in a pick-up truck. The suspect was identified as an adult male, wearing a baseball cap, an orange hoodie, and he was attired in camouflage pants. While a SCSO deputy was responding, Lake Shastina Police Department Officer Morgan Barr observed a vehicle and suspect matching the description provided by the reporting property owner on Quarry Road in vicinity of Big Springs Road. Officer Barr stopped and detained the driver of the pick-up.

The property owner responded to his home and discovered items missing from his residence and notified SCSO. Items stolen included a portable refrigerator and camping gear. Sergeant Ben Whetstine and Deputy Michael Johnson arrived at the scene of the enforcement stop and positively identified the property stolen during the burglary of the property owner’s home, which were found in the suspect’s pick-up truck. The investigation further revealed the suspect forced entry into the residence by using a pry bar-type device. All of the stolen property was recovered, photographed, and returned to the crime victim. The suspect, Mr. Michael Scott Valenzuela, 37, of Dunsmuir, was arrested by Officer Johnson for burglary. Theft and possession of burglary tools are additional charges pending review by the Siskiyou County District Attorney. The suspect was booked at the Siskiyou County Jail and will be arraigned on the charges within the next 48-hours.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “This was a good case of team-work displayed by Lake Shastina Police Department and the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, which resulted in the detection, detention, and subsequent arrest of a burglary and theft suspect before he could escape from the crime scene area. All peace officers involved in this case were alert and responded quickly to the crime report. The property owner assisted us greatly with this case as well by providing prompt and accurate reports of the crimes involved and he gave a good description of the suspect and his vehicle. This case is still under investigation and anyone with information about this case is urged to contact SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”