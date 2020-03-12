March 12, 2020 – (Wilsonville, OR)

The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) has cancelled all remaining Winter State Championships. This includes the remaining Basketball (effective immediately) and Dance/Drill State Championships.

“As this unprecedented public health emergency continues to evolve, we believe that the responsibility to our member schools and communities regarding the health and safety of participants remains our highest priority,” said Peter Weber, OSAA Executive Director.

This news comes after the Pac-12, along with other major collegiate conferences and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), canceled their men’s basketball tournament and all other sporting events until further notice due to COVID-19.

The OSAA will continue to collaborate with Oregon’s public health authorities, including guidance from the Governor, OHA, and ODE in order to help slow the transmission of the coronavirus.

We are working with our ticketing partners to ensure those who purchased tickets for future sessions are reimbursed.

The OSAA will have updates soon about Spring activities and contests that are scheduled to begin next week.