WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) announced that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) awarded nearly $7.3 million to the state of Oregon to support response efforts to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19):

“I applaud the CDC for providing this critical funding to the state of Oregon,” said Walden. “This is welcome news for Oregonians and will help our state and local officials respond to the coronavirus outbreak. This financial support will help efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of the virus across our state. I am grateful to the Trump Administration for acting swiftly and ensuring that Oregonians are kept as safe and healthy as possible.”

Earlier this month, the CDC provided an initial $500,000 to Oregon to support the state’s COVID-19 response efforts. Oregon has now received a combined total of nearly $7.8 million from the CDC to support response efforts.

