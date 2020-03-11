Sky Lakes Medical Center has tightened its flu-season visitor restrictions to help prevent the spread of germs in response to coronavirus and COVID-19 concerns.

Starting today (Tuesday, March 10), visitation hours will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. for visitors of all ages. The restrictions previously applied to anyone younger than 18.

“We are sensitive to individual circumstances, so case-by-case exceptions can be made,” said Tom Hottman, Sky Lakes spokesman.

Also beginning today, Sky Lakes Medical Center will require patients who have fever or cough to wear a procedure mask, which will be provided by properly trained and protected staff at the entrances.

“This is to further prevent the spread of germs and to help protect staff and others as long as the COVID-19 public health issue persists,” Hottman said.

The main medical center entrance will be staffed 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. The Sky Lakes Collaborative Health Center entrance will be staffed 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Individuals who believe they need treatment may be directed to special flu testing site at the original Cascades East Family Practice building where Sky Lakes staff will collect samples. A provider will follow-up by phone with those patients.

Also, people with a fever, cough or cold symptoms and who are not in need of medical attention are encouraged to call their provider’s office for guidance.

“We are taking these precautions to actively protect our patients, caregivers, staff and providers and help prevent the spread of disease,” Hottman added.