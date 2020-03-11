On Monday night, March 9 at about 9:32 p.m., Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies responded to a structure in the 13000 block of County Road A-12, in the Mt. Shasta Vista area, in response to a report of two dead persons at the location. Deputies arrived and found two decedents at the location, inside the structure. A heater powered by a 20-pound propane tank was located in the room, which is an indicator that carbon monoxide may have been a factor in the two deaths; however, the cause and manner of death is still undetermined, pending the outcome of an autopsy, which is scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday, March 11 in Yreka. A family member made the discovery.

The decedents were identified as Chengfang Su, 66, and Yangmel Wang, 66, both of Sacramento.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “We are saddened by the death of the victims involved in this case. On behalf of the Department, I would like to take this opportunity to extend our thoughts and prayers to the decedents, their family members, and friends. There is no reason to believe there is an immediate public safety threat arising from this incident. This case is still under investigation and anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the SCSO 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”