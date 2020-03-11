March 11, 2020 – (Wilsonville, OR)

Over the past week, the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) has followed guidance from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), Oregon Department of Education (ODE) and local health departments in administering our state championship events. The OSAA is committed to following the direction of Oregon’s public health authorities, including guidance from the Governor, OHA, and ODE in order to help slow the transmission of the coronavirus.

With today’s rapidly changing situation, and in consultation with these groups, the OSAA has made the difficult decision to change its spectator policies for state championship events. Beginning Thursday morning, March 12, per guidance from the OHA and the Governor, only participating students and coaches, essential event staff personnel and media with OSAA-issued credentials will be allowed to attend OSAA State Championship events.

“This difficult decision has not been made lightly,” said Peter Weber, OSAA Executive Director. “Going into this week we knew the situation was rapidly evolving and as the circumstances and guidance have changed throughout today, our focus is on trying to honor the commitment students have made throughout the season by continuing the contests, albeit without spectators.”

OSAA Staff is communicating directly with the participating schools with instructions and further details.

Fans will be able to watch all games from each state championship site this week via the NFHS Network (https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/osaa). Additionally, all games will have free streaming audio via the OSAA Radio Network at (http://www.osaa.org/radio-network). Live game stats will also be available through the OSAA website. Daily stories from each championship site will be available on OSAAtoday at www.osaa.org/today.

We will be working with each of our venues and partners to communicate directly to fans about refunds for tickets already purchased.

The OSAA will continue to monitor this situation closely and provide updates as necessary.