On Sunday, February 23rd, members of the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a report of a subject that had been shot at 2044 Reclamation Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound to the chin and head area. The victim was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center and was reported to be in critical condition.

Over the course of a subsequent criminal investigation, officers developed probable cause for the arrest of 25-year-old, Joel Alejandro Mendoza. Officers also determined Joel Mendoza fled the state shortly after the shooting took place, and he was thought to be out of the area.

On Tuesday, March 10th, 2020, detectives learned that Joel Mendoza had returned to Klamath Falls, and was reported to be at his home on Richmond Street. Joel Mendoza surrendered to law enforcement at approximately 4:05 p.m. The arrest was facilitated by the U.S. Marshalls Service and the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET).

Joel Mendoza was lodged at the Klamath County Jail for Assault I, Assault II, Assault III, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

At this time, the incident is still under investigation. If you have information regarding this case, please contact the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336.