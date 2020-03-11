KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Tech Athletic Department is proud to announce the hiring of Casey Tate as the new head coach of the Oregon Tech Women’s Soccer program, the current reigning champions of the Cascade Collegiate Conference, fresh off an appearance in the NAIA National Tournament and an unprecedented NAIA top 25 ranking in 2019.

“I am excited to welcome Coach Tate to the Hustlin’ Owl family,” said Oregon Tech Director of Athletics John Van Dyke. “I am confident the women’s soccer program is in great hands, and will continue the trajectory of success that Coach Brandon Porter has begun. It was very clear in the interview process that Coach Tate is not only a great fit for the soccer program and our athletic department, but for the entire university as well. Welcome, Casey!”

Tate has a variety of experience in the coaching ranks, most recently serving as an assistant coach for Reno 1868 FC, a men’s professional club competing in the USL. Under Head Coach Ian Russell, Tate has helped Reno FC to an impressive record in its relatively short history beginning back in 2017. Tate helped the club to three consecutive USL playoff appearances, including a 16 game unbeaten streak in 2018. Prior to Reno FC, he served as an assistant coach and interim co-head coach at University of Nevada-Reno from 2010-2016, helping lead the NCAA Division I Women’s program in the Mountain West Conference.

“I am excited and grateful to be named the next head coach of women’s soccer at Oregon Tech,” said Coach Tate. “I would like to thank Director of Athletics John Van Dyke and Director of Soccer Operations Brandon Porter, as well as the entire search committee, for their belief in me and for providing me this opportunity. During the process I was very impressed by the community and culture within the athletics department and amongst the student-athletes at Oregon Tech. I have high expectations set for myself and for this program. We will continue to build on the solid foundation established under Coach Porter, and continue to reach for the goals set for the women’s soccer program based on a family environment and a relentless work ethic on the field and in the classroom! I would also like to thank Reno 1868 FC Head Coach Ian Russell and President Eric Edelstein, as well as San Jose Earthquakes Technical Director Chris Leitch for the last three years and their contribution in my coaching career.”

In addition to his experience in the pro ranks and NCAA Division I level, Tate also has extensive club experience in Nevada, California, as well as Arizona. Most recently he served as a director for Players North Soccer Club in Nevada, and also has experience as an Olympic Development Program Region IV staff coach. Additionally, Tate was also a coach at Chandler Gilbert Community College from 2002-2010 where he helped the team to a NJCAA Junior College National Semifinalist appearance.

“I couldn’t be more excited about working with Casey,” said Director of Soccer Operations Brandon Porter. “With the success that our women’s program has had in recent years, we felt that the next leader needed to be someone who has the ability to elevate them to the next level in their evolution as a group, and Casey certainly is capable of that. I also feel that with his experience on the men’s professional side, he will help us continue to strengthen Oregon Tech Soccer as a singular brand here in southern Oregon.”

Prior to Nevada, Tate coached at Seton Catholic Preparatory High School in Arizona where he was the girls’ soccer coach and physical education teacher. During his tenure at Seton Catholic they won two Arizona high school state titles in 2006 and 2007. He was named Arizona State Coach of the Year in 2007 and 2008, along with Region Coach of the Year in 2007, 2008, and 2010. Tate was the National Soccer Coaches Association of America Coach of the Year in 2006 and 2007.

Coach Tate is also highly involved as in coaching education and development, and currently holds a United States Soccer Federation “A” License, a La Liga Level 3 credential, and NSCAA Futsal Diploma, and NSCAA Goalkeeping Diploma. He is also a certified US Soccer Licensing Instructor.

Tate played at the collegiate level at Chandler-Gilbert Community College, Indiana Institute of Technology, and Arizona State University. He received his degree from Ottawa University in History.

Tate and his wife, Kristina, have three daughters, Ava, Maleah, Makenzie, and a son, Chandler.

Coach Tate will begin April 1st with the team and their defense of the conference title.

Welcome Coach Casey Tate and GO OWLS!!!