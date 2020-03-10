KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – With Klamath County having its first COVID-19 case, Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials would like community members to know more about the process of investigating local outbreaks.

Throughout the year, Public Health investigates a number of disease outbreaks. Last fiscal year 696 investigations were conducted — for a variety of diseases — to help the community stay healthy. When diseases can spread person-to-person, contact investigations happen to inform the individuals who are at greatest risk.

The recent COVID-19 case was related to travel within an area having the outbreak. Outside contact with other community members was very limited and that made the process easier for everyone involved. Each contact was traced and contacted by Public Health. They were given instructions on isolating themselves and signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Throughout the state, people who need to be isolated are complying with the request to remain at home until the waiting period is over.

Should there be an instance of community-spread, individuals and agencies involved in the investigation will be promptly contacted. Public Health employees are members of the community and have a vested interest in ensuring everyone remains safe and healthy.

In the last several weeks, Public Health has strengthened partnerships and relationships throughout the region with other public health agencies, schools, healthcare facilities, first responders and many other groups.

Over the weekend, the global case number rose past 100,000. The World Health Organization marked the occasion by reminding everyone that the ability to move forward at this time requires everybody doing their part.

Globally, Public Health professionals are demonstrating that spread of the virus can be slowed and impact reduced through the use of universally applicable actions, such as working across society to identify people who are sick, bringing them to care, following up on contacts, preparing hospitals and clinics to manage a surge in patients, and training health workers.

Part of the healthcare environment is ensuring the privacy of those who are receiving care. Not everyone’s questions will be answered, due to respect for confidentiality.

That said, Public Health welcomes questions and other interaction with the community. KCPH can be reached at 541.882.8846.