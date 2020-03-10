Klamath Union is in the State Quarter Finals – 36 Years in the Making

1 of 4

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore – The Klamath Union Pelicans are off to the OSAA ‘On Point Community Credit Union’ 4A Boys Basketball Quarterfinal for the first time since 1984.

In 1984, the Pels were in the Southern Oregon Conference. They played schools like the North Medford Black Tornado, the Cavemen of Grants Pass, and some familiar faces like Hidden Valley and Mazama. 36 years ago KU finished with a record of 20-5 and lost to Jefferson 71-61 in the 4th Place Consolation Semifinal. Since then, KU has not seen the bright lights of the State Tournament.

Klamath Union’s first playoff game was 1932. That year it was two-and-out. From 1932 to 1988 KU missed the playoffs 29 times. Though that 56-year stretch, they made the playoffs 51% of the time. Since 1989, KU has missed the playoffs 27 times. In that 31 year stretch, they made the playoffs 16% of the time.

But that is history. Now, Klamath Union is back in the spotlight.

The Pels won their first-round playoff game 69-68 against Cascade. Coach Case and his players mounted a seven-point comeback in the final quarter. KU was playing catch-up the entire game and only led for 1:56. They had a 4-2 lead with 6:59 to go in the first and led again 66-64 with 55 seconds to go in the game.

Cascade had the final possession with 9.5 seconds on the clock trailing 69-66. They ran down the floor and got it to their best shooter, Elijah Nolan. Nolan caught, gathered, shot at the three-point line to tie.

His foot was on the line.

Pelicans win 69-68.

As the Pelican student section realized they won the game, they stormed the floor. PA announcer and Cross Country Coach Rob Coffman belted “KU is going to state for the first time since 1984!” The place was deafening.

“I am so excited. I am so happy. We worked so hard for this.” Said Darius Holmes. Holmes led his team in scoring with 19 points.

“We had a feeling around the team when we were down 13 that we need to step up and play defense. And we did. And it paid off. We had fun” Jacob Cook said after talking to his coaches.

Now Klamath Union is off to the state tournament where they will play #2 Philomath in the quarterfinal.

Philomath finished the season 20-4 and the Oregon West Conference Champions. They beat Phoenix 48-45 in the first round.

“This team right here is prepared for the state tournament. The Skyline Conference had 4 teams in the ‘Sweet 16’ so we are used to playing close games.” Coach Ed Case said. “We are battle-tested and ready.”

The quarterfinal will be at 6:15 pm on Thursday, March 12. The game will be broadcast live for FREE on 104.3 FM and 960 AM. No paywall. Just free basketball.