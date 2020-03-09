BAKER CITY, Ore – No. 2 seed Triad survived the hot three-point shooting of No. 1 Damascus Christian to win its first title Saturday in the OSAA/1A boys basketball final at Baker High School.

The Timberwolves held on for a 58-56 in a wild, back-and-forth affair that featured five ties and 14 lead changes.

Triad led 29-28 at the half and took control in the third quarter as junior guard Micah Young and senior guard Zane Napoli-Sorg hit three-pointers to help open a 37-30 lead. But Damascus Christian went on an 11-0 run to pull ahead 46-43 early in the fourth quarter. In the final minute, Napoli-Sorg and Young both missed free throw opportunities, but on both occasions, Triad got offensive rebounds. Damascus Christian fouled Moritz, who missed two free throws with 23 seconds left. Damascus Christian had one last possession, but Zakharyuk missed a three with six seconds remaining, Moritz rebounded and Triad ran out the clock.

Napoli-Sorg led the team with 16 points and six rebounds for the Timberwolves, who lost in the semifinals in 2018 and the quarterfinals last year. Irvine had 14 points and five rebounds, Moritz had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Young added 12 points.