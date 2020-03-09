CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon Tech’s Krista Ward was named the Cascade Conference Red Lion Softball Player of the Week the conference office announced today.

The five-foot-seven freshman from Vacaville, Calif., hit an impressive .643 over the weekend with three home runs and eight RBI. She finished the week with nine hits, boasting a 1.357 slugging percentage, and two drawn walks. Ward also picked up two wins in the circle leading the Owls to a weekend sweep on the road at Carroll College.

The Lady Owls (12-9, 5-4 CCC) will next travel to Portland, Oregon to take on Warner Pacific University (11-10, 3-6 CCC) in back-to-back doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14, with Friday’s games starting at 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm and Saturday’s games starting at 11:00 am and 1:00 pm.