March 7, 2020; KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Institute of Technology, “Oregon Tech,” has deployed a COVID-19 response team to ensure that it is prepared should any of its students, employees or campus contacts test positive for the coronavirus. With new presumptive cases announced today in Klamath, Jackson and Washington counties, university officials are continuing to communicate with its campus communities so they are aware of steps to take to help prevent contagion, important contact information should they become ill, and other proactive measures to help ensure a safe teaching, living and learning environment on its campuses in Klamath Falls and Portland-Metro in Wilsonville, as well as other teaching sites.

Dr. Nagi Naganathan, president of Oregon Tech said, “The health and safety of our university community, and the communities in which we operate are our top concerns. Our planning and implementation team has developed preparedness plans and outreach information so that we can act quickly should we need to address a presumptive or positive case on campus and temporarily adapt our teaching delivery or other operations. We appreciate the support and information sharing from county and state health and education officials over the last weeks since the virus became known, and remain in close contact to ensure that contagion protocols and student and employee safety protocols are deployed as necessary.”

Oregon Tech has been sharing information and updates with its students, employees and trustees and has a website at www.oit.edu/coronavirus with the latest information and updates.