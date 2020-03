To promote informed elections, the City of Merrill is pleased to announce meet the candidate town halls for the two men running for Sheriff. Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber will be at the Merrill Civic Center this Thursday, March 12th at 6 pm. Please come with your questions and bring your friends. As an incentive to participate, complimentary barbeque sandwiches will be provided. Candidate Corporal Daren Krag will have his event at 6 pm on April 8th. We look forward to seeing you at both.