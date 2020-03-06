PORTLAND, Ore., March 5, 2020 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest more than $2 million this fiscal year in Oregon through the Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership to improve forest health.

USDA’s Forest Service (FS) and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will work together to improve landscape resilience and restore white oak habitat in Central Wasco county, as well as reduce fire risk and improve watershed conditions for at-risk species in Crook county.

The Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership allows NRCS and FS to collaborate with agricultural producers and forest landowners to invest in conservation and restoration at a big enough scale to make a difference. Working in partnership, and at this scale, helps mitigate wildfire risk, improve water quality and restore healthy forest ecosystems on public and private lands.

“We continue to work together and combine resources to restore Oregon’s natural landscapes,” said Oregon State Conservationist Ron Alvarado. “Improving the health of our forests ensures landscape-wide benefits for years to come.”

Nationally, FS and NRCS will invest more than $41 million this fiscal year through the Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership. Funding for 36 projects includes $10.6 million for 16 new projects and $30.5 million to complete work on 20 projects previously selected in 2018 and 2019.

USDA has invested more than $225 million over seven years to Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership projects, which focus on areas where public forests and grasslands intersect with privately-owned lands.

This year’s selections bring the total number of Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration projects to 85. Since 2014, these projects have delivered important forest and rangeland funding to 40 states and Puerto Rico.

About the Projects

Oregon has two new projects:

Central Wasco County All-Lands Project

Upper Crooked River Restoration

Follow the link for full project descriptions.

Through the new three-year projects, landowners will work with local USDA experts and partners to apply targeted forestry management practices on their land, such as thinning, hazardous fuel treatments, fire breaks and other systems to meet unique forestry challenges in their area.

For more information, visit Oregon’s Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership website.