KLAMATH FALLS — Klamath Community College is pleased to announce it has been recognized as a Military Friendly school for the 2020-21 academic year.

“KCC’s Veterans Services is continuously working to welcome veterans to campus and to provide resources that will help ensure their academic success,” said KCC Director of Veterans Services Tracy Heap. “Our services range from assisting in determining eligibility for Veterans Administration educational benefit funding to an on-campus Veterans Center that provides a place where student veterans can take a breather, study, get questions answered, or make connections with fellow student veterans.”

The Military Friendly designation, awarded by Viqtory Media, honors colleges, universities, and trade schools that are doing the most to embrace America’s military service members, veterans, and spouses, and to ensure their success on campus. This year, only eight Oregon institutions earned a Military Friendly designation. In addition to KCC, the college’s Southern Oregon Higher Education Consortium partners, Rogue Community College, Oregon Institute of Technology, and Southern Oregon University, also earned designations.

Schools designated as Military Friendly are included in a list of designees that is provided to service members and their families to promote education opportunities that can better help them pursue a civilian career. It also helps military families make the best use of the GI Bill and other federal benefits and to find success in their chosen career fields.

KCC has supported airmen in the pursuit of their CCAF degrees, which require completing 15 general education credits, since 2013. Airmen who complete a CCAF degree at KCC can also participate in “Base to Bachelor’s,” a program that allows active duty airmen to pursue a Bachelor’s of Applied Science in Business Administration from anywhere in the world.

“KCC’s programs provide an amazing opportunity to earn college credit while enlisted. We look forward to helping more men and women achieve their educational goals,” said KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez.

Institutions that earn a Military Friendly designation are evaluated using public data sources and responses from surveys conducted by Viqtory Media. KCC’s final ratings were determined by combining survey scores with assessments that evaluated student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, degree advancement or transfer, and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

For more information about KCC’s commitment to supporting military students, visit www.klamathcc.edu/ Admissions/Military-Services.