The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) is pleased to announce the graduation of its 396th Basic Police Class.

The Basic Police Class is 16-weeks in length and includes dozens of training areas including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition, and dozens of other subjects.

Basic Police Class 396 will graduate at the Oregon Public Safety Academy at 4190 Aumsville Hwy SE in Salem, Oregon on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception immediately following the graduation. Chief James Ferraris of Woodburn Police Department will be the speaker.

The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training would like to invite you to join us in observing the ceremony and congratulating Basic Police #BP396 on their successful completion of basic training.

Included in the graduating class was Deputy Sheriff Chance Johnson, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office