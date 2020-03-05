BROOKINGS, S.D. – Four Owls qualified for the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships this weekend, with events for OIT athletes starting on Friday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, South Dakota.

Sophomore Hunter Drops, who qualified for men’s pole vault with a 10th ranking 4.75-meter vault, will not be competing due to an injury.

“I am very excited for this year’s national championship,” commented OIT head coach Jack Kegg . “All three women are retuning All-American’s from 2019. This group should add to Tech’s previous 11 Indoor all-Americans and the lone indoor national champion Bryan Quinn.”

The Lady Owls are represented in the women’s 1,000-meter and mile runs by junior and USTFCCCA West Region Athlete of the year Danielle De Castro . De Castro ranks second in both events, holding a 2:58.71 time in the 1,000-meter and a 5:00.77-mile time.

Senior Cindy Reed and sophomore Delani Dietrich round out Tech’s roster in the tournament. Both qualified for the 3,000-meter run, with Reed earning a 6th ranking 10:17.42 time and Dietrich running a 15th rated 10:24.15.

Semifinal races will take place on Friday, with the mile run starting at 12:00 pm, the 1,000-meter starting at 3:15 pm, and the 3,000-meter starting at 3:55 pm.