BROOKINGS, S.D. – Four Owls qualified for the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships this weekend, with events for OIT athletes starting on Friday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, South Dakota.
Sophomore Hunter Drops, who qualified for men’s pole vault with a 10th ranking 4.75-meter vault, will not be competing due to an injury.
“I am very excited for this year’s national championship,” commented OIT head coach Jack Kegg. “All three women are retuning All-American’s from 2019. This group should add to Tech’s previous 11 Indoor all-Americans and the lone indoor national champion Bryan Quinn.”
The Lady Owls are represented in the women’s 1,000-meter and mile runs by junior and USTFCCCA West Region Athlete of the year Danielle De Castro. De Castro ranks second in both events, holding a 2:58.71 time in the 1,000-meter and a 5:00.77-mile time.
Senior Cindy Reed and sophomore Delani Dietrich round out Tech’s roster in the tournament. Both qualified for the 3,000-meter run, with Reed earning a 6th ranking 10:17.42 time and Dietrich running a 15th rated 10:24.15.
Semifinal races will take place on Friday, with the mile run starting at 12:00 pm, the 1,000-meter starting at 3:15 pm, and the 3,000-meter starting at 3:55 pm.