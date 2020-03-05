CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon Tech’s Seth Erickson earned 1st Team All-Conference honors but was erroneously left off the official list when it was announced yesterday by the Cascade Conference office.

Cascade Conference Commissioner Rob Cashell on the error, “On behalf of the conference office my apologies to Seth Erickson and the Hustlin’ Owls on the omission in the original release of the men’s basketball All-Conference list. We are glad we identified the error and are able to properly honor his accomplishment.”

Erickson, a 6-3 senior from Salem, Oregon earned All-Conference honors and was selected as an NAIA Honorable Mention All-American last season for the Owls as a junior. This year, Erickson suffered an injury and was limited to 11 conference games averaging 20 points and 5 rebounds per game. Overall Erickson played in 23 games for the Hooter including the last three CCC Tournament games. With Seth in the lineup, the Owls had a 19-4 record.

Erickson joins CCC Player of the Year Mitchell Fink on the CCC 1st Team list along with Garret Albrecht and Harrison Steiger who earned All-CCC honorable mention.

The Owls (26-7) will start play in the 2020 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championships as a No.2 Seed and will have its first round contest on Thursday, March 12th, at 7:15 pm Pacific (9:15 pm CST) in the final game of the opening round against 7th seeded Mayville State (N.D.) at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.