On March 4, 2020 at approximately 1:30AM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 25000 block of Bedfield Cemetary Rd in Klamath Falls on reports of someone suffering from a gun shot wound. Upon arrival deputies, assisted by Oregon State Police and EMS personnel from Klamath County Fire District 1, requested a medical transport helicopter due to the nature of the injuries. The injured person was transported by helicopter to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and later to OHSU in Portland where they remain in stable condition at the time of this release.

KCSO will not be releasing any names related to this incident for confidentiality reasons. All persons on scene have been interviewed and the incident remains under investigation. This is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.