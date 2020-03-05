KANSAS CITY, MO. – The official bracket for the 2020 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship was released Wednesday afternoon, along with the new Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Hustlin’ Owls moved up one spot in the poll as the Hooter and Raiders swapped rankings, with Oregon Tech now sitting at No. 7 and SOU at No. 8. The Owls (26-7) will start play in the Duer Bracket as the No.2 Seed and will have its first-round contest on Thursday, March 12th, at 7:15 pm Pacific (9:15 pm CST) in the final game of the opening round against 7th seeded Mayville State (N.D.) at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Mayville State (24-5) is out of the North Star Athletic Conference and earned an automatic qualifier by winning the NSAC Tournament and six of their last seven games. This is the third year in row under head coach Darren Tighe that the Comets have won the North Star Tournament and are making their 9th overall appearance and are 8-8 in NAIA DII Tournament play. The Comets lost year in the opening round 90-55 to Morningside (Iowa). They are currently in the receiving vote’s category in this week’s NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 poll.

Mayville State had three players named to the all-conference team led by first-teamer Max Cooper (15 ppg / 7.6 rpg) and ranks 6th in the nation in field goal percentage at .618, followed by Jalen Valverde (11.8 ppg / 4.8 rpg) who was a second-team selection and Latrelle Franklin (13.8 ppg/ 3pt% was named as an honorable mention.

This will be the third time the Comets and Hustlin’ Owls have met at the National tournament with OIT winning the first two match-ups – 77-69 in 1997, and 67-60 in 2005.

Oregon Tech is heading into the National Tournament for the 18th overall time, and for the fourth year in a row. The Hustlin’ Owls are 15-2 in opening-round games and are 37-14 all-time at the tournament including three National Championships (2004, 2008, and 2012) along with two National Runner ups, including last year.

All Oregon Tech games will be broadcast locally on 92.5 KLAD-FM with Bobby Thompson.

Full coverage will be available at www.oregontechowls.com Fans can follow along and stay updated by listening to Rob Siems from 92-5 KLAD-FM and the Wake-up Crew as they will be broadcasting live. Steve Matthies from the Herald and News will also be covering the action from Sioux Falls.