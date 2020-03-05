WASHINGTON, D.C. — Yesterday, Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) announced that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) awarded $500,000 to the state of Oregon to support response efforts to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19):

“This funding is welcome news for Oregonians,” Walden said. “I applaud the CDC for selecting Oregon to receive initial funding to help support our response to the coronavirus outbreak. This will help fund needs such as monitoring travelers, supplying medical equipment, staffing, and infection control.”

Earlier today, the House reached an agreement on an emergency supplemental funding package for the coronavirus. You can read Walden’s statement here.

