At approximately 8:45PM on March 3, 2020 Klamath Falls Police Department officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of South Side Bypass and Washburn Way, at that time however the driver attempted to elude and officers terminated pursuit. Officers and deputies working with Oregon State Police troopers determined the vehicle was reported stolen in Riverside County California. Shortly after Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed a vehicle matching the description pass through the intersection of Homedale Rd and Bartlett Ave while tailgating another vehicle and failing to stop.

Deputies then attempted a traffic stop and the driver attempted to elude deputies while traveling through a residential neighborhood at higher than posted speeds. The driver then exited the moving vehicle in the area of Travis Way and Ferndale Place. Deputies along with KFPD Officers then pursued on foot and the driver was shortly located and taken into custody.

Gonzalo Diaz is being lodged at Klamath County Jail and is facing charges including reckless driving, attempt to elude a police officer, recklessly endangering, and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.