From Sky Lakes:

Noting that it is our responsibility to help protect the health of people in the community, Sky Lakes leaders today, March 5, decided to postpone this year’s health fair to minimize the potential exposure to contagions.

The action is in response to increased awareness of COVID-19 and follows recommendations by other organizations in the Northwest urging people to avoid large groups and gatherings. Further, people with cold symptoms are encouraged to stay home to protect others.