A Henley High School sophomore has been named as Oregon DECA’s 2020-21 state vice president of leadership.

Alex Lumbreras, president of Henley’s DECA chapter, was elected to the position last month at the organization’s State Career Development Conference in Portland. More than 800 high school DECA members from around the state attended the conference to compete and elect officers for the following year.

DECA is a not-for-profit student organization that prepares students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.

The vice president of leadership state-level position is responsible for fostering the development of chapter officers around the state and helping them better themselves and their chapters as they grow into future business leaders, said Luke Ovgard, business teacher and DECA advisor for Henley High School. Lumbreras is the only 2020-21 state officer from Southern Oregon.

Lumbreras, a baseball player, enjoys hunting, fishing and riding off-road vehicles. He is the fourth state officer Henley has had since its DECA chapter was founded in 2014. Henley senior Mitul Patel was Oregon DECA’s 2019-20 vice president of marketing, while Mitul’s brother Dhrushil (Class of 2018) served as a state officer in both 2017-2018 and 2019-2020 before him, as did Trent Rabe (Class 2019).