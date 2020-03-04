WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released a statement following Oregon Health Authorities announcement of the first case of the Novel Coronavirus-19 (COVID-19) in the Second District of Oregon. This is the third case in the state of Oregon.

“The Oregon Health Authority has confirmed one case of the coronavirus in Umatilla County. I urge all residents in Umatilla County and throughout Oregon to continue following good health precautions as you would with the seasonal flu or other respiratory illnesses. The best thing you can do is practice good preventative methods like washing your hands and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. If you are sick, stay home and stay in contact with your healthcare provider. If you haven’t already, get the flu shot. Our public health providers are the first line of defense for the coronavirus and I will continue to make sure local public health authorities receive the support necessary to address public health needs. My staff and I are in contact with local officials in Umatilla County as well as in regular contact with top federal officials. The situation surrounding the coronavirus is changing, as was anticipated. For the most current information, visit my website at walden.house.gov/coronavirus.” said Walden.

