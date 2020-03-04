Governor Brown Issues Drought Declaration for Klamath County

(Klamath Falls, Oregon) – Governor Kate Brown has issued an order declaring Klamath County to be in a state of drought. The order directs state agencies to take action to mitigate impacts to the affected community.

“We are very grateful to the Governor for her swift action to get in front of a very difficult situation,” said Klamath Water Users Association (KWUA) President Tricia Hill. “The action by the Governor and her team will create important opportunities to lessen the impact of a water year that is going the wrong direction.”

With the drought declaration, growers who have invested in developing supplemental water supplies through groundwater wells will be better able to access that resource. In addition, state agencies are obliged to coordinate with the federal government to address the situation.

KWUA and Klamath Irrigation District board member Jerry Enman said that the Klamath County Commissioners had requested the declaration from the Governor in a letter dated February 25, 2020. “The County Commission, as well as the Supervisors in Modoc and Siskiyou, have been on top of this and are working hard to protect the agricultural community,” he said.

KWUA and the Klamath Project Drought Response Agency will jointly host a public meeting tomorrow, March 5, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, Building #2, to update growers on water supply conditions and resources that may be available to help get through a difficult year. Representatives from state and federal agencies will also be in attendance.