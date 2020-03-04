CORVALLIS, Ore. – For the third time in four years Oregon Tech’s Mitchell Fink has been named the Cascade Conference Player of the Year with Tech’s Garret Albrecht and Harrison Steiger earning All-CCC honorable mention the Conference office announced today.
Fink, was the CCC player of the year last year and Co-Player of the Year in 2017-18. This season he has led the Owls in scoring (19.5 ppg), leads the nation in assists (230) and assists per game (7.3)
Over his four year career at OIT he has won 100 games, became only the 13th Player in College Basketball History to reach the 800 assists and 2,000 point milestone,
- Tech’s All-Time Leading Scorer (2,178)
- Tech’s All-Time Assist leader (886)
- He is a Two time All American, 2019 1st Team All American
- Now 3-time Cascade Conference Player of the Year
- Oregon Ad Rutschman Award Winner ‘Best Small College Athlete in Oregon”
- Led his Hustlin’ Owl teammates to the 2019 Cascade Conference Title
- Led his Hustlin’ Owl teammates to the 2019 NAIA DII Championship game
- Led his Hustlin’ Owl teammates to 3 National Tournaments
Albrecht a 6-9 junior out of Redmond, Oregon has averaged 10 points and 6 rebounds a game for the Owls. Scored in double figures in 17 games this year while leading the team in rebounds with a total of 199 so far.
Steiger is a 6-1 junior from Wilsonville, Oregon ranks 20th in the NAIA in Free Throw percentage at .853. is averaging 11 points and 4 rebounds per game for the Owls.
2019-20 CCC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Teams
Player of the Year – Mitchell Fink, Oregon Tech
Defensive Player of the Year – Talon Pinkney, College of Idaho
Newcomer of the Year – Kiandre Gaddy, Walla Walla
Coach of the Year – Colby Blaine, College of Idaho
Team Sportsmanship – Corban University
First Team
Name Pos. Year School
Nate Bruneel G Sr. College of Idaho
Talon Pinckney G Sr. College of Idaho
Mac McCullough G Jr. Eastern Oregon University
Jarek Schetzle C Sr. Eastern Oregon University
Justin Martin G Sr. Multnomah University
Ernest Ugoagu G Jr. Northwest Christian University
Hussayn Ford W/P Sr. Northwest University
Christian Halikimali G Sr. Northwest University
Mitchell Fink G Sr. Oregon Tech
Aaron Borich G Sr. Southern Oregon University
Tate Hoffman F Sr. Southern Oregon University
Kiandre Gaddy F Fr. Walla Walla University
Honorable Mention: Jake Burner, College of Idaho; Ivory Miles-Williams, College of Idaho; AJ Hodges, Corban University; Jason Smarr, Corban University; Ryan Ricks, Northwest University; Stevie Schlabach, Northwest Christian University; Harrison Steiger, Oregon Tech; Garrett Albrecht, Oregon Tech; Teron Bradford, Southern Oregon University; Miles Brown, Warner Pacific University; Kadeem Strickland, Warner Pacific University