CORVALLIS, Ore. – For the third time in four years Oregon Tech’s Mitchell Fink has been named the Cascade Conference Player of the Year with Tech’s Garret Albrecht and Harrison Steiger earning All-CCC honorable mention the Conference office announced today.

Fink, was the CCC player of the year last year and Co-Player of the Year in 2017-18. This season he has led the Owls in scoring (19.5 ppg), leads the nation in assists (230) and assists per game (7.3)

Over his four year career at OIT he has won 100 games, became only the 13th Player in College Basketball History to reach the 800 assists and 2,000 point milestone,

Tech’s All-Time Leading Scorer (2,178)

Tech’s All-Time Assist leader (886)

He is a Two time All American, 2019 1st Team All American

Now 3-time Cascade Conference Player of the Year

Oregon Ad Rutschman Award Winner ‘Best Small College Athlete in Oregon”

Led his Hustlin’ Owl teammates to the 2019 Cascade Conference Title

Led his Hustlin’ Owl teammates to the 2019 NAIA DII Championship game

Led his Hustlin’ Owl teammates to 3 National Tournaments

Albrecht a 6-9 junior out of Redmond, Oregon has averaged 10 points and 6 rebounds a game for the Owls. Scored in double figures in 17 games this year while leading the team in rebounds with a total of 199 so far.

Steiger is a 6-1 junior from Wilsonville, Oregon ranks 20th in the NAIA in Free Throw percentage at .853. is averaging 11 points and 4 rebounds per game for the Owls.

2019-20 CCC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Teams

Player of the Year – Mitchell Fink , Oregon Tech

Defensive Player of the Year – Talon Pinkney, College of Idaho

Newcomer of the Year – Kiandre Gaddy, Walla Walla

Coach of the Year – Colby Blaine, College of Idaho

Team Sportsmanship – Corban University

First Team

Name Pos. Year School

Nate Bruneel G Sr. College of Idaho

Talon Pinckney G Sr. College of Idaho

Mac McCullough G Jr. Eastern Oregon University

Jarek Schetzle C Sr. Eastern Oregon University

Justin Martin G Sr. Multnomah University

Ernest Ugoagu G Jr. Northwest Christian University

Hussayn Ford W/P Sr. Northwest University

Christian Halikimali G Sr. Northwest University

Mitchell Fink G Sr. Oregon Tech

Aaron Borich G Sr. Southern Oregon University

Tate Hoffman F Sr. Southern Oregon University

Kiandre Gaddy F Fr. Walla Walla University