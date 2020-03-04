Opportunities are available for Oregon farmers, ranchers and forest owners to perform voluntary conservation activities on their privately-owned land with financial assistance from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

NRCS Oregon announces new sign up deadlines for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). EQIP applications may be submitted at any time throughout the year, however producers wishing to be considered for the first round of fiscal year 2020 funding must apply by April 17, 2020.

Applications may be submitted by contacting a local USDA Service Center. An EQIP application form may also be downloaded on the NRCS Oregon EQIP webpage.