On Friday February 28, 2020 just prior to midnight Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an assault call with shots fired in the 2400 block of Summers Lane. Upon arriving on scene deputies discovered two individuals with gunshot wounds and deputies immediately began rendering first aid. Both individuals were later transported to SkyLakes Medical Center by Klamath County Fire District 1 ambulance.

This incident is not related to any other recent incidents in our area and the general public is not in any further danger.

Due to the sensitivity of certain elements of the investigation KCSO is not providing any further information at this time. We will provide further information when investigators determine it is appropriate to do so.