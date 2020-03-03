A local cremation business owner has been arrested for taking people’s money and not following through with his end of the deal. Affordable Cremation owner, 41 year old Max Bodzin, was charged with 5 counts of theft in the first degree, 2 counts of theft in the second degree, 1 count of possession of methamphetamine and 7 counts of Abuse of a corpse in the second degree.

The investigation began when a local woman hired Bodzin to perform cremations services for a loved one lost, but over 2 weeks later she still had not received the remains of her loved one, even tho she had paid in full. Upon investigation, police found 7 bodies in a cooler at the business which is located at 1229 East Main Street in Klamath Falls. Bodzin is scheduled to appear in court later this week.