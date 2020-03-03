At approximately 5PM on March 2, 2020 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 4300 block of Carlon Way in Klamath Falls for reports of a male with a gun shot wound to the leg.

Upon arrival deputies observed one victim with a non-life threatening gun shot wound to the lower leg. The victim was transported to SkyLakes by Klamath County Fire District 1 ambulance. Deputies learned the incident involved a struggle over a rifle and the suspect fled the scene on foot with the rifle and a handgun. A KCSO Air unit and Klamath Falls Police Department K9 unit attempted to locate the suspect but were unsuccessful.

Additional details, including subject description will be released as soon as they are available.

Law enforcement units from Klamath Falls Police Department and Oregon State Police assisted KCSO in search for the responsible person.