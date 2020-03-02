CORVALLIS, Ore. –Oregon Tech’s Garret Albrecht has been named the Cascade Conference Red Lion Men’s Basketball Player of the Week the Conference office announced today.

The six-foot-nine junior forward from Redmond, Ore., scored a career-high 24 points on Wednesday night to lead No. 8 ranked Oregon Tech (25-6) to an 87-83 victory over Northwest Christian University in the Cascade Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, presented by U.S. Bank. Albrecht followed that with a double-double on Saturday night, leading the Owls past No.7 Southern Oregon University to advance to the CCC Tournament Championship. He finished the week averaging 17.5 points per game on 81.3-percent shooting.

The Hustlin’ Owls are headed to the CCC Finals, where they will take on the College of Idaho, who is currently rank #1 in the nation and are on a 23 game win streak. The battle will take place on Tuesday at 6:00 pm in Caldwell, Idaho.