ASHLAND, Ore. – Junior Garrett Albrecht scored a double-double and senior Seth Erickson scored eight in the final four minutes to break a tie game against No. 7 Southern Oregon University (23-7) and lead No. 8 Oregon Tech (26-6) to a 70-65 Cascade Collegiate Conference semifinals victory.

“I thought we were really tough in the second half,” said head coach Justin Parnell . “In the first half we turned it over a lot, didn’t keep them off the boards and didn’t compete like we needed to. Second half we did a great job on all fronts. Congratulations to our seniors for their 100th win!”

The win marks Head Coach Justin Parnell ‘s 100th victory at Oregon Tech and sends the Hustlin’ Owls to the finals, where they will take on the College of Idaho, who currently rank #1 in the nation and are undefeated in conference play. The battle will take place on Tuesday at 6:00 pm in Caldwell, Idaho. Live stats for all games can be found at www.OregonTechOwls.com.

The Raiders opened with a 10-2 run to take the lead early in the game. Tech slowly whittled away at the advantage but weren’t able to take the lead until later in the half when a 10-0 push sent them up eight and gave them the edge to the locker room.

The Owls held the lead through the majority of the second until a 10-1 run from Southern Oregon gave them a single point advantage. The game stayed close through the next few minutes, with the two teams tied at 60 with only five minutes to go.

Senior Seth Erickson stepped up in the final minutes, going on a personal 6-0 run to give Tech the edge, which they held to the final buzzer.

Erickson scored a game-leading 21 points in the victory and made 6-of-6 from the charity stripe, putting him at a perfect 33-of-33 on the year. Senior Mitchell Fink followed up, scoring 13 points and eight assists. Juniors Harrison Steiger and Albrecht each scored 11 points and Albrecht grabbed 12 rebounds in his double-double effort.

Teron Bradford and Jordan Hunt led the Raiders with 13 points each. Hunt also added a team-high five rebounds and three steals. Tez Allen added an additional 12 points and three steals and Conor Carroll rounded off the double-digit scorers with 10.

Oregon Tech shot at a 50% average from the field while SOU struggled at a 38.1% average. The Owls also held a 40-28 rebounding advantage.

The Raiders took an 18-12 edge from their bench and forced 20 turnovers while only committing 13.