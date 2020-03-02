Knowing that brains are malleable, the best educators encourage students to grow in intelligence, performance and success through persistence and effort. They help students unlearn the myth that people are “born smart.”

This “growth mindset” is at the heart of teaching at Ponderosa Middle School and of the school’s annual Growth Awards event, celebrated Feb. 27 at Mills Elementary School.

“The growth mindset is key to developing kids who aren’t quick quitters, who aren’t afraid of failure, who have the skills and grit to embrace challenges,” said Principal Brett Lemieux, who established the awards last year.

“With these awards we recognize kids who work really hard to achieve a 4.0 and kids who work really hard to raise grades from Ds to Cs.”

About one-third of Ponderosa’s 640 students received a Growth Award in one or more of four categories: challenging themselves to take two or more advanced courses, hitting the 60 percent growth mark on state tests, improving their overall grade point average or demonstrating personal growth in a classroom.

Seventh-grader Cindi Gallery was recognized in all four categories.

“I nominated Cindi because of how far she has come since the beginning of the year,” said science teacher Ryan Millsap of Gallery’s personal growth.

“Cindi has always been a high-achieving student, but she started out shy. Recently she has blossomed, asking questions and wanting to know more. Now, as she learns new concepts, she uses her understanding to help other students or to further her knowledge about the concept.”

Other nominations lauded students for becoming positive role models, turning around difficult situations, or improving academic performance through a new attitude of “urgency,” “engagement” or “perseverance.”

“I’ve been at Ponderosa for five years now, and after we started the Growth Awards last year, I’ve heard many students talking about getting a Growth Award with great excitement,” said Millsap.

“I love that students are getting recognized for their achievements, and I think it has given a lot of students more incentive to become better students, and better people in general.”