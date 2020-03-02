KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – It’s been a very good week for the Oregon Tech track & field teams as four OIT athletes qualified for the 2020 NAIA Indoor National Championships, including Danielle De Castro who was just named USTFCCCA West Region Athlete of the year. Tech’s Outdoor season kicked off with the Multi- events in Chico with two Owls moving up to No.8 in the NAIA Multi Top 10 list.

De Castro, a junior from Seattle, Washington, is ranked #2 nationally in the mile at 5:00.77c (4:57.82OT) and fifth nationally in the 3000 at 10:07.33c (10:02.15OT). She is also ranked #2 nationally in the 1000 at 2:58.71c (2:57.78b). “Danielle has had a great indoor season, said head coach Jack Kegg . “I look forward to her national meet.” Tech’s Cindy Reed received the same honor in 2019 when she finished as the national runner up in the 5K. CLICK HERE FOR LINK TO RELEASE

“The four athletes competing at nationals all have “A” qualifiers and are poised to represent the program and Oregon Tech with high national finishes,” Kegg stated.

After De Castro, Tech’s Reed is #6 in the 3k with Delani Dietrich at #15. On the men’s side, Hunter Drops heads to the Championships ranked #10 in the Pole Vault. The indoor championships will be held at Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota starting Thursday March 5th.

Outdoor Multi’s – Multi Results Here

Oregon Tech junior Thomas Dodgen , finished second in the decathlon at the Chico multi-event meet. Freshman Corban Remsburg took home a fifth-place finish. Freshman Aarika Brooks finished ninth out of 14 in the heptathlon.

“All three athletes in the Multi’s are new to our program and for Corban and Aarika they were in their first multi competition. Our future in combined events is bright.” Added Kegg.

Dodgen took a first-place finish in the 1500-meter run with a 4-minute, 42.07-second finish and tied for first in the pole vault.

Remsburg was first in the long jump and finished second in the 400 meters and 1500 meters.

Brooks finished first in the javelin and she also finished third in the 200-meter run just one second behind the first-place finisher.

Tech’s outdoor season continues on Mach 20-21st at the Sacramento State Invite in Sacramento, California.