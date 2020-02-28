The House Committee on Rules voted this afternoon to issue civil subpoenas to

absent and unexcused members of the House Republican Caucus, requiring those members to appear before the committee on Thursday, March 5, to explain their absences.

The civil subpoenas will be served to every absent and unexcused member of the Oregon House Republican caucus.

Oregon has become a front line in the battle over how to address global warming, with Democrats prioritizing a bill that would charge polluters for carbon credits, and the minority Republicans objecting, saying it would increase costs for all Oregonians.

The Republicans walked out of the Senate on Monday before the bill came to the floor for a vote. House GOP members joined the walkout on Tuesday.

We will continue to keep you updated.