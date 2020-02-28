People in Oregon are being warned that robocalls are likely to increase as the country gears up for the 2020 elections.

The 2020 elections, which will be held in November, will see all 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 seats in the United States Senate, and the office of the president of the United States contested. Thirteen state and territorial governorships, as well as numerous other state and local elections, will also be contested.

Typical scam callers may claim to be from the IRS or other law enforcement agencies. Advice to prevent you becoming a victim of bogus calls:

Hang up if you ever have any doubts about someone who has called you.

Ensure the line has been terminated before making any further calls. You can tell if the dial tone is present or by using another phone.

Never give out your PIN number, banks will never ask for it.

