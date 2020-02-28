Klamath County Sheriff’s Office continues to receive reports of scams where someone calls or emails an elderly relative pretending to be a younger relative wanting them to send money or gift cards to help them out of trouble.

These requests can come in via phone, email, or text and many times will be from other countries. People are urged to be vigilant and make best efforts to verify with family members before making such payment arrangements. It is not known how people are targeted for these scams but we urge people to evaluate security settings on social media accounts so that detailed information about you and your family is only visible to those family and friends you want to have that information.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office encourages you to share this information with friends and family members.