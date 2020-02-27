NEWPORT, Ore.—The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is accepting nominations for a seat on the Pacific Fishery Management Council. The deadline to submit an application is March 6, 2020 and the three-year term begins Aug. 10, 2020.

The Council manages about 119 species of groundfish, pelagic species (sardines, anchovies and mackerel) and highly migratory species (tunas, sharks and swordfish) off the coasts of Oregon, Washington and California. It includes 14 voting members representing tribal and state fish and wildlife agencies, and private citizens knowledgeable about sport fishing, commercial fishing and/or marine conservation. Several advisory councils and PFMC staff members also participate in Council meetings.

The ideal candidate would be knowledgeable of fishery resource conservation and management in marine waters off the West Coast. Specific knowledge of and experience in management issues and fisheries is important, as is a strong conservation ethic. The successful candidate also must work collectively with other council members, often making difficult decisions and fulfilling the standards set forth by the Magnuson-Stevens Act. Council members make a substantial time commitment to fully participate in council business and related activities.

The at-large Oregon seat is currently held by Brad Pettinger, who may be reappointed. ODFW will send all nominations to the Governor’s office, which will then forward the names of at least three candidates to the National Marine Fisheries Service and U.S. Department of Commerce for consideration. Successful appointees must pass an extensive FBI background check.

Anyone interested in being considered or wishing to nominate someone should contact Jessica Watson (541) 351-1196 (Jessica.L.Watson@state.or.us) or Caren Braby (541) 961-5352, (Caren.E.Braby@state.or.us) for more information, or find application materials online at NOAA Fisheries webpage The deadline to submit an application is March 6, 2020.

The Pacific Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional fishery management councils established by the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act to manage fisheries from three to 200 miles offshore of the United States coastline. The Pacific Council is responsible for fisheries off the coasts of California, Oregon and Washington.