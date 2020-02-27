Salem, OR—The Oregon Department of Revenue (DOR) will host a series of meetings during the second week of March in southern Oregon and the south Willamette Valley to provide information to business taxpayers and tax professionals about the administrative rules for Oregon’s new Corporate Activity Tax (CAT).

The meetings are being held in cooperation with the small business development centers at Klamath Community College (KCC), Southern Oregon University (SOU), and Lane Community College (LCC).

“Our CAT team will personally engage taxpaying communities again in March. We want to provide taxpayers with the information and tools necessary to comply with the law and will ask taxpayers to provide us with feedback on the temporary rules completed to date,” said Nia Ray, director of the Oregon Department of Revenue.

The date, time and locations of the meetings include:

• Monday, March 9, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Klamath Community College, Conference Center, Room 7, 7390 South Sixth Street in Klamath Falls.

• Tuesday, March 10, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Stevenson Union, Room 323, Southern Oregon University, 1250 Siskiyou Boulevard in Ashland.

• Wednesday, March 11, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Center for Meeting and Learning, Room 102, Lane Community College, 4000 East 30th Avenue in Eugene.

The meetings are part of a second statewide tour by the department’s CAT policy team. Department representatives used input collected from stakeholders during a 12-stop tour in fall 2019 in prioritizing and writing the rules. March’s meetings will include a presentation and discussion of the initial temporary rules.

The department does not provide tax advice, however, attendees will have a chance to ask questions about and share input on the rules and how they apply broadly to various business scenarios.

Additional meetings are planned in Bend, Ontario, La Grande, The Dalles, Gresham, Coos Bay, Lincoln City, Seaside, Portland, and Keizer. Visit the CAT page of the Department of Revenue website to see the complete schedule.

